ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

AMSSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get AMS alerts:

AMS stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AMS has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.60.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.