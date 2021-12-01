Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 808.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

