Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $198.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.18. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.73 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

