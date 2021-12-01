AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.50

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.50 and last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 1381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.46.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.