American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.48

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 14949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $48,043.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $125,382.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,770 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Well by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Well by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Well by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in American Well by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,998,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

