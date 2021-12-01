American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Holdings Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in American Well were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the second quarter valued at $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 30.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the second quarter valued at $134,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $278,404.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,463,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,899.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $125,382.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 378,086 shares of company stock worth $3,783,770 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMWL opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

