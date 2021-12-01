American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) PT Lowered to C$5.00

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities started coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares started coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.95.

OTCMKTS:AHOTF opened at $3.07 on Monday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

