American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Increased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. American Express makes up 1.6% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $22,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 136.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,156 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 182.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.7% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 621,951 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $104,195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $1,082,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

AXP stock traded up $4.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.77. 113,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,638. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The company has a market capitalization of $121.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.