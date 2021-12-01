American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.6% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $22,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

NYSE AXP traded up $4.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.77. 113,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,638. The company has a market capitalization of $121.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.32. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

