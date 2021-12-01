Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $222.00. The stock had previously closed at $172.21, but opened at $180.67. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ambarella shares last traded at $179.76, with a volume of 1,337 shares trading hands.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.58.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,036. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.49. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.