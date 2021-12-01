Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMBA. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.31.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA stock opened at $179.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.49. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $76.69 and a 12-month high of $207.00. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,036 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 48.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 83.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.