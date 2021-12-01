Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $230.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.69.

AMBA opened at $179.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.22 and a 200 day moving average of $130.49. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $76.69 and a 52-week high of $207.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,402 shares of company stock worth $2,577,036 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $55,713,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after buying an additional 204,441 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

