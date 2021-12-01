Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.3% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $101,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $124,004,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $618,723,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 847.5% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,156.80.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,212 shares of company stock worth $292,479,991. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,507.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,419.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3,415.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

