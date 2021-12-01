Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.9% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,507.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,419.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,415.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,156.80.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.