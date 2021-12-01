Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.57

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 103972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amarin by 14.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 32.4% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 25.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amarin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

