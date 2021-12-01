Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of AMAL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. 45,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,137. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $524.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $382,604. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 550,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 316,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 184,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

