Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,837.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,855.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,688.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.