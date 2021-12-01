Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

ALLY traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.67. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $4,653,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,109,000 after buying an additional 1,760,190 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,438,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,457,000 after buying an additional 1,011,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $48,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

