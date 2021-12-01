Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million.

NASDAQ BIRD traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. 205,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,598. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

In related news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

