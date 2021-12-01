Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.05 Million

Analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will announce $82.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $82.32 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $54.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $333.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $332.88 million to $335.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $359.41 million, with estimates ranging from $348.88 million to $369.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alithya Group.

ALYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins raised shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 690.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 515,627 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,090,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 349,635 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,643,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 127,911 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,017 shares during the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.12 million, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

