Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $130.68

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $130.68 and last traded at $130.72, with a volume of 174286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.01.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.73. The company has a market capitalization of $345.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.