Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 24,987 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,987 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up 2.6% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,227,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,519,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.04. The stock had a trading volume of 173,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,657. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.54.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.