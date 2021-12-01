Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,179,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,898 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 753,946 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.68. The company had a trading volume of 186,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,396. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

