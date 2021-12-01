Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,041 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SONY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,043,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,247,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $16,459,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $15,760,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SONY traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $150.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $125.76.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SONY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.