Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,590,000 after buying an additional 45,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,936 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,560,000 after purchasing an additional 125,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,551,000 after purchasing an additional 214,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,661,000 after purchasing an additional 210,712 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.80. The company had a trading volume of 22,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,857. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.18 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.74.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.