Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $389,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after acquiring an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,674,000 after buying an additional 174,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,322,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,159,000 after buying an additional 57,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,128,000 after buying an additional 489,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.22. 13,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,925. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $54.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.