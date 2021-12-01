Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALFVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

ALFVY traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.69. 35,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,697. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

