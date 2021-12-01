Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research firms have issued reports on ALFVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
ALFVY traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.69. 35,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,697. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.
