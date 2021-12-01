Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.22 Per Share

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.22 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Albion Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $2.87. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AAEV opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.60) on Wednesday. Albion Enterprise VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 122.50 ($1.60). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.28. The company has a market cap of £91.32 million and a P/E ratio of 9.14.

About Albion Enterprise VCT

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and later stage investments. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. It seeks to invest in the technology companies with the focus on software, pharmaceutical services and leisure sector.

