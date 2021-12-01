Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.22 Per Share

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.22 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Albion Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $2.87. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON AAEV opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.60) on Wednesday. Albion Enterprise VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 122.50 ($1.60). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.28. The company has a market cap of £91.32 million and a P/E ratio of 9.14.
About Albion Enterprise VCT
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.