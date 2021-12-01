Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 302,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,739,083 shares.The stock last traded at $7.92 and had previously closed at $7.64.

AGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $80,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $84,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $90,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $102,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

