Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $356,827,000 after buying an additional 94,092 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,855,132 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,908,000 after buying an additional 34,623 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after buying an additional 227,426 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,068,698 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $241,211,000 after buying an additional 119,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,606,832 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $187,357,000 after buying an additional 31,570 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $112.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

