Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director Acquires $57,240.00 in Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director James K. Sims acquired 6,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $96.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.11. Airgain, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Airgain by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 99.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Airgain by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

