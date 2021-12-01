Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,888 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.11% of Air Lease worth $53,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 108.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 342.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 69.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 67,139 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

