Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €3.60 by Berenberg Bank

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) received a €3.60 ($4.09) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AF. Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.00) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.05) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.11) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.25) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.89) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €3.41 ($3.87).

Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($7.82) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($16.65). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.18.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

