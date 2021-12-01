Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Receives $47.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on API shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Agora alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Agora in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Agora by 397.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Agora during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Agora during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ API traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -36.62 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00. Agora has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agora will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.