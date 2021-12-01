Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform Overweight”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised Ag Growth International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.75.

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$32.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.85 and a 52 week high of C$48.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$616.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.85.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$313.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$330.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 3.3500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

In other Ag Growth International news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,542.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 158,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,268,193.70.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

