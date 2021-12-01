Aeron (ARNX) Achieves Market Cap of $3,327.73

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 57% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last week, Aeron has traded 47.2% lower against the dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $3,327.73 and approximately $62,890.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.00235353 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007855 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00088508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

