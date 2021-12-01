Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Update

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of AENZ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. 5,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,298. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77. Aenza S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. by 181.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,799,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,888 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

