AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.750-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. AECOM has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ACM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.71.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

