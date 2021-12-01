AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 15,415 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,415 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.01. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Barclays cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

