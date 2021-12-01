AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

LMBS opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.45. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

