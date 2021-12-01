AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 24.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $219,000.

NYSE:DPG opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $15.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

