AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.49. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.99 and a 12 month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

