AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 1,184.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,103 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000.

FDVV opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $39.90.

