AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 208 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $221,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Stryker by 24.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,464 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.32.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $236.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

