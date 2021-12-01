Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Up 116.7% in November

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $88.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.78. Advantest has a 52 week low of $68.17 and a 52 week high of $105.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATEYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advantest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

