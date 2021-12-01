Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Trading Up 13.9% Over Last Week

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 1st. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market cap of $10.74 million and $975.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011592 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.80 or 0.00222466 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.45 or 0.00604353 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Advanced Technology Coin

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 29,835,562 coins. The Reddit community for Advanced Technology Coin is https://reddit.com/r/ArcticCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here . Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcticCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It has a 60M supply. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

