Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $162.28

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $162.28 and last traded at $161.95, with a volume of 1831115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.70. The stock has a market cap of $191.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,409 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,511 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

