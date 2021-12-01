ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 201.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 450,725 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,321 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ADT were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,227 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ADT by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,977 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

ADT stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 2.15.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.17%.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

