ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 496,831 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.23% of ADMA Biologics worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

ADMA stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $270.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.41. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

In related news, CFO Brian Lenz acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $990,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and sold 1,112,505 shares worth $1,393,806. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

