Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. Adevinta ASA has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.